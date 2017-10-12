 full screen background image
Search
Real Reality
Home Sport Zanis excels at SA Gym Games
Zanis Gymnastics Academy medal winners are, in front, Monene Anker, Perez Maponya, Rotondwa Maudu, Leana Pragji, Sonja Pretorius, Leandré du Preez, Chere Lee Vos and Lara Prenzler. In the middle are coaches Lesley Bonne, Cecil van den Berg and Tanya Bouwman. At the back are head coach and co-owner Zani Prinsloo, co-owner Annemarie du Plessis and gymnasts Liam Botha, Kyle Herz, Kamogelo Rangoato, Duncan Tilburn, Martin Botha, Sebastian Austin, Kgwarihla Ledwaba and Aydon Venter.
Sport

Zanis excels at SA Gym Games

Oct 12, 2017, 10:42 am

16
0

Zanis Gymnastics Academy gymnasts won 45 medals, of which 14 are gold, during the South African Gym Games held in Pretoria last week.
Head Coach Zani Prinsloo indicated that gymnasts displayed their routines with excellence and preciseness. “We are so thankful and super proud of the results because Zanis is 14 gold medal winners richer, meaning that we have 14 new SA Gym Games apparatus and overall champions in our midst,” she said.
Level 4 to 7 gymnasts from across the country competed in artistic, rhythmic and trampoline items.
The Zanis gymnasts were well awarded for the excellence and precision with which they executed their routines. Gymnasts who earned four medals or more during the games are Kamogelo Rangoato, Liam Botha, Martin Botha, Leandré du Preez, Aydon Venter, Kyle Herz and Chere Lee Vos.
Apart from the superb performances, 11-year-old Sebastian Austin caused a major upset among gymnasts, coaches and spectators by scoring the perfect 10.00 on the parallel bars. Sebastian is one of only four gymnasts who scored full points during the games.

Story and photo: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

 

Previous PostOval racers excel in hotrod challenge

Related articles

Oval racers excel in hotrod challenge

Tennis players compete for TSA rankings

Satin and silk at Mall of the North Bridal Fair

Newsletter Sign-Up

Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Poll

Have you ever been a victim of violent crime?