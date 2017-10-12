Zanis excels at SA Gym Games

Zanis Gymnastics Academy gymnasts won 45 medals, of which 14 are gold, during the South African Gym Games held in Pretoria last week.

Head Coach Zani Prinsloo indicated that gymnasts displayed their routines with excellence and preciseness. “We are so thankful and super proud of the results because Zanis is 14 gold medal winners richer, meaning that we have 14 new SA Gym Games apparatus and overall champions in our midst,” she said.

Level 4 to 7 gymnasts from across the country competed in artistic, rhythmic and trampoline items.

The Zanis gymnasts were well awarded for the excellence and precision with which they executed their routines. Gymnasts who earned four medals or more during the games are Kamogelo Rangoato, Liam Botha, Martin Botha, Leandré du Preez, Aydon Venter, Kyle Herz and Chere Lee Vos.

Apart from the superb performances, 11-year-old Sebastian Austin caused a major upset among gymnasts, coaches and spectators by scoring the perfect 10.00 on the parallel bars. Sebastian is one of only four gymnasts who scored full points during the games.

Story and photo: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com