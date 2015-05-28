You can still register for degrees and diplomas

Students that have not managed to secure a place towards a degree or diploma studies yet, can still realise their dreams of registering for tertiary studies this year.

Boston City Campus & Business College recently announced that their mid-year registrations are now open.

Students can now apply and register for Boston’s higher education courses such as the B.Com in Management Marketing, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Financial Accounting, Diploma in Marketing Management, Diploma in Event Management, and Higher Certificate in HIV/Aids Counselling and Management.

Students also have the option of registering for gateway programmes; short learning programmes for those that don’t have a National Senior Certificate (NSC) with endorsement.

Students that complete gateway programmes can progress to the more advanced courses, which are usually only open to those that have NSC with higher education endorsement.

“Boston walks the talk when it comes to supporting the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and the Department of Higher Education and Training’s quest for a wider and more diverse access to higher education and fairer progression pathways within the education system,” says Ruan Venter, Academic Registrar for Boston City Campus and Business College.

“With over 80 dynamic course options, free career counselling, tuition support and internships for on-the-job experience, Boston City Campus delivers so much more than a mere education.”

The four gateway short learning programmes for which students can register until 24 July are the Marketing Management Gateway Short Learning Programme, the Event Management Gateway Short Learning Programme, the Financial Accounting Gateway Short Learning Programme, and the Media Studies Gateway Short Learning Programme.

The quickest way to get the registration process going, is to visit the college website at www.boston.co.za. On this website, students can get more information about the courses and learning programmes on offer and click on the ‘apply-now’ tab.

“Our administration personnel are ready to process the applications until 20 July 2015,” explains Venter.

“Once we receive your online application, we will advise you on the success of your application and then you simply visit your nearest support centre to register for the course of your dreams. If you’re unsure about what course to choose, our staff will take you through the different alternatives available and assist you in selecting the study option that is best suited to you.”

If full-time studying is impossible for you, you can register to study towards any of the above-mentioned qualifications on a part-time basis.

“As you can see, there are no reasons to panic and no reason to give up on furthering your education,” Venter reiterates. “The ball is in your court to take advantage of this opportunity and start your studies n July”.

Visit Boston City Campus & Business College in Polokwane on the first floor of the Pioneer Building at 52 Landdros Maré Street, call 015 291 2579, or visit www.boston.co.za.