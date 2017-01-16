Water war takes turn for worst

The situation at Ga-Makgatho where vandalised municipal infrastructure has led to the repeated disruption of water supply to Alldays the past three months, took a turn for the worst on Friday night when a group of disgruntled residents allegedly torched a ward councillor’s house and car.

Last week Polokwane Observer published a story about the situation in Alldays becoming unbearable, with residents having to rely on alternative sources for water supply after the service was disrupted when infrastructure at Ga-Makgatho in the Kromhoek area some 45 km away had allegedly been vandalised twice since October last year due to the fact that the community was reportedly unhappy with the ward councillor, the election of ward committee members and their water supply not being reliable. In the meantime Capricorn District Municipality (CDM) stepped in with the undertaking to connect Ga-Makgatho Village to the same water supply line serving Alldays. In an interview with Polokwane Observer CDM Executive Mayor John Mpe referred to barbaric acts preventing CDM from delivering service while millions were going wasted in an attempt to stabilise the situation. He attributed it to the conduct of individuals with political aspirations hijacking the traditional authority in their area to fight their battles.

In a media statement CDM condemned the latest act, saying tension over water supply spiralled out of control when a group of disgruntled residents torched Blouberg Councillor William Ntlatla’s house, car and valuables.

“This unfortunate, regrettable incident comes a week after CDM condemned another act of vandalism and criminality when the same group of bandits destroyed water pump engine and its housing last week,” said CDM Media Liaison Officer Moffat Senyatsi.

“CDM understands that this group uses water supply issues to settle political scores with the ward councillor as they are opposed to him and they made it clear on several occasions and incidents that they don’t want him.” He continued stating it was unfortunate that the disillusioned group had now taken this issue to the extreme.

Provincial Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe indicated that that one suspect has been arrested for malicious damage to property linked to alleged vandalism, but that no one has been arrested for the matter of arson as yet. The suspect was yet to appear in court, he said.

Ntlatla could not be reached for comment.

Story & photo: YOLANDE NEL

Featured photo: An image that captures the situation in Speaker Park at Alldays where residents have been compelled to cope without water since October last year due to the alleged vandalising of infrastructure at Ga-Makgatho some 45 km away. The photo was taken last weekend.