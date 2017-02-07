Water supply from Olifantspoort to be interrupted tomorrow

Water shortages may be experienced tomorrow (Wednesday) and thereafter due to the shut-off of the main feeder line from the Olifantspoort water plant that supplies some of the city’s reservoirs.

The Communications and Marketing Unit of Polokwane Municipality earlier this morning informed that Lepelle Northern Water intends to shut off the main water line to the city to facilitate the re-direction of the feeder line to reservoirs on Wednesday (tomorrow). The process will take at least 12 hours and may affect water supply on Wednesday and until the reservoir levels have rehabilitated. The municipality urged residents to continue to use water sparingly.

The reservoirs are currently at acceptable levels and the extent to which the interruption of supply will affect availability of water for residents, will depend on the actual consumption during the cut-off period.

Story: BARRY VILJOEN

Featured photo: Some of the reservoirs that supply the city with water. (Photo: Barry Viljoen)