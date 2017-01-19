Warrant of arrest for two accused in kidnapping case

Mankweng Regional Court issued a warrant of arrest for two of the three accused in the Anisah Moosa kidnapping case after Samuel Kubo and Benny Mudau did not pitch for their court appearance yesterday (Wednesday).

The third accused, Elias Gafane was in attendance and the case was postponed to 7 February.

The accused allegedly kidnapped Moosa in March last year outside her uncle’s house in Nirvana. The kidnappers demanded ransom and met with family and the Police three days later at Ga-Chuene. A shootout ensued during which three Police officers were shot and injured.

The trio was granted R10 000 bail on 19 May last year only to see Kubo and Gafane being rearrested in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder at Apel Spar during December 2015. They appeared in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court and granted bail of

R5 000 each on 25 May. Soon after their release Gafane was arrested again in Tzaneen and released on bail of R1 000 by the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft by false pretence.

The suspects might also be linked to a second kidnapping incident in which two members of one family were allegedly kidnapped in Letsitele.

Story: RC Myburgh

