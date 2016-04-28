Vuwani muni ruling out soon

The long awaited outcome of the Vuwani demarcation process is expected to be announced tomorrow (Friday) when the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane will make a ruling that may bring clarity regarding the outer boundaries of a new municipality consisting of portions of the former Mutale, Makhado, Musina and Thulamela Municipalities.

Ephraim Makgoba, Judge President of the Limpopo High Court, on Thursday and Friday heared argument in an application for revision of a determination by the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) to excise the Mashau and Masakona settlements from the Makhado Municipality and to incorporate the areas into a new municipality.

Allen Liversage, counsel for the Masia Traditional Council and eight others conceded that the processes followed by the MDB to demarcate the outer boundaries of the new municipality were correctly performed but the basis of the applicants’ argument was that the excision of the Mashau and Masakona settlements were not mentioned in the demarcation decision that was published by the MDB in August last year.

The applicants were therefore not concerned because the areas would have remained in Makhado, only to learn that in the final demarcation the area was destined to form part of the new municipality.

The respondents in the matter were the MDB, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradititional Affairs (Cogta), the Premier of Limpopo, the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta), the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the Vhembe District Municipality and the Thulamela, Mutale, Makhado and Musina Municipalities. Counsel for the respondents argued that the MDB has applied the prescribed criteria to determine the new outer boundaries.

At the court, Thovhele Nthumeni, spokesperson for the applicants told Polokwane Observer that the applicants are appreciative of the fact that they were afforded a platform to present their case. “We are equally appreciative that the judiciary will, as usual, act promptly and bring the matter to conclusion,” he said.

On Tuesday about 400 supporters of the applicants gathered at the Polokwane cricket fields and slept over. Earlier in the morning a group of the supporters attempted to march to the High Court despite an agreement with the authorities that they will remain at the cricket fields and the Police had to fire rubber bullets, injuring nine people, Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed.

Featured photo: Jane Thupana, Chairperson and Oupa Nkoane, Chief Executive Officer of the Municipal Demarcation Board attend the proceedings of the Limpopo High Court.