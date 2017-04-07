Unrest in Seshego, surrounds diverted to city

Feedback from the Police is awaited about reported unrest having allegedly been diverted to Polokwane’s lower Central Business District (CBD) after Seshego was already targeted earlier this morning (Friday).

Reports are currently received about shops in President Kruger Street being looted after violence having moved from Seshego to town.

Provincial Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe indicated that he would be able to provide feedback on the situation in due course.

In an earlier statement released late yesterday he said a manhunt had been launched for a group of suspects responsible for attacking and killing a 35-year-old man yesterday between noon and 15:00. “It is alleged that a group of men chased the deceased until they caught him next to the taxi rank at (the) corner of Buite and Devenish Street, stripped him naked and started assaulting him with sticks and stones to death.”

According to Ngoepe the motive for the attack as well as the identity of the suspects were unknown.