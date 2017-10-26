Top services in economic hubs

With enterprises that cater for a wide range of clients and customers, both Nirvana and Superbia have become invaluable centres of progress and growth in Polokwane.

Stewarts & Lloyds Steel Suppliers Polokwane

Stewarts & Lloyds Steel Suppliers Polokwane offers a wide range of structural steel, structural tube, steel pipe fittings, valves, flanges, pumps, irrigation equipment and industrial hardware.

Every customer, from the individual buyer to large building contractors benefit from value added services like design assistance and advice on irrigation system specifications from well trained sales personnel.

The store has a range of in-house specials that will make any project more affordable. Customers can visit the store at 61 Nelson Mandela Drive or contact the branch on 015 292 2001.

Paint Pot Polokwane

Paint Pot offers great deals in their Knock Out promotion including white Primalex acrylic paint at only R399 for 20 litres, wall primer at R599 for 20 litres and roof and paving paint at an astonishing R999 for 20 litres.

The Prominent Paints dealer has been a part of the Polokwane landscape for 12 years now and customers are assured of quality products, friendly service and spot-on advice.

Visit Paint Pot Polokwane on the corner of Nikkel and Kobalt streets in Nirvana or contact them on 015 292 6196.

Silvermans Brake n Clutch

Integrity is the driving force behind the success of Silvermans Brake n Clutch. The company has specialised in radiators, brakes and clutches since its inception and recently expanded their expertise to include brake drums for heavy duty vehicles.

Sam Rakgoale has been an integral part of the business since day one and the company recently appointed JP Egoinhard who has an in in-depth knowledge of clutches.

Silvermans Brake n Clutch is situated at 53 Nelson Mandela Drive and can be contacted on 015 292 1238.

Gateway Electrical

For the past 21 years residents of Polokwane has been able to rely on Gateway Electrical for their electrical installation needs.

Gateway Electrical specialises in all electrical installations, from private homes to large projects like renovations at malls, office blocks and clinics as well as newly constructed buildings and developments. With five teams focused only on maintenance and repairs, both individual clients as well as large retail stores are assured of fast, reliable services. The company also has a wholesaler division where electrical materials like plugs, switches and lights, to name a few, can be purchased. Visit Gateway Electrical at 43 Nikkel Street or contact them on 015 287 8009.

Pump Master Polokwane

Dawie Beukes opened the doors of Pump Master Polokwane in 1998 and the business has gone from strength to strength throughout the almost two decades in which the speciality store had become a part of the Polokwane landscape. Pump Master Polokwane specialises in Mono, Orbit, KSB, Ebara, Vansan, Stairs and Fountain pumps as well as all positive displacement pumps.

The company also has a fully functional testing and repair facility where customers are assured of the best service and quality repairs at affordable prices. Pump Master Polokwane is situated at 68 Nelson Mandela Drive and can be contacted on 015 292 3652.