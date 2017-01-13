Top 2016 matric achievers awarded

The province’s matric class of 2016 attending public schools achieved a 62,2% pass rate, a 3,4 % decline from 2015 and a

10,2 % decline since 2014.

This was announced by the MEC for Education, Ishmael Kgetjepe, during the awards ceremony for top achievers in the province last Thursday.

The results include those of progressed learners, which, if excluded, would reflect a pass rate of 68,2% and an improvement of 2,3%.

A total of 101 807 learners wrote the National Senior Certificate examinations and 18 762 achieved Bachelor passes. Of the

22 256 progressed learners, 5 009 candidates passed.

Limpopo achievers, who comprised 12 out of 23 learners invited to the national awards ceremony presented by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last Wednesday, took position one in five out of nine categories awarded.

District performances

Vhembe is the top performing district, followed by Mopani and Waterberg, with Capricorn and Sekhukhune following.

Six public schools with more than 50 matric learners in the school attained a 100% pass rate, including Edison Nesengeni Secondary School, one of the schools affected by the protest action ensuing from the municipal demarcation in Vuwani last year.

In addition, 24 schools with less than 50 matric candidates achieved a 100% rate.

Independent schools

The top performing independent schools in the province are Northern Academy in Capricorn district, St George College and Nwangulatilo Education Centre, both in Mopani.

Among the public schools Mbilwi Secondary School in Vhembe attained top position, followed by Thengwe Secondary school, also in Vhembe and Pietersburg Hoërskool (PHS) in Capricorn district.

These positions are based on the number of bachelor passes attained at the schools.

Two schools, Nokanantswana in the Bakone Circuit and Makidi Secondary in the Mabulane circuit received a zero per cent pass rate.

MEC for Education, Ishmael Kgetjepe, said a team of officials have already been assembled to pay special attention to underperforming schools across the province.

Public schools

The top public school candidates in the province are Malamba Nemavhadwe from Tshivhase Secondary School, Tovhowani Mulovhezi from Thohoyandou Secondary School and Joseph Liju from Hoërskool Ben Viljoen. Of the top achievers in the province 61,3 % are female.

In independent schools Minkateko Mabuza from St George Academy was the top achiever, Si­phiwe Maphanga from Calvin College second and Mpho Le­dwaba form Northern Academy achieved third position.

Premier’s comment

Premier Stan Mathabatha said in his speech that the picture does not look as good as the province would have wanted it to.

He said various stakeholders worked very hard for a better outcome but the pass rate was not in line with provincial development objectives as captured in the Limpopo Development Plan.

Mathabatha said the province cannot afford to continue with the downward spiral.

He urged matriculants to study and qualify with whatever degree of their choice and said parents and government would assist those who cannot pay their fees.

“If you pass, we will pay – it is as simple as that,” he said.

Blocked results

The results of learners at the Giyani High School as well as two independent schools, New Era in Vhembe and High Quality in the Mopani district were blocked following the leak of the National Senior Certificate Mathematics 2 exam paper during the final matric exams last year and will remain blocked while investigations are ongoing.

Story and photos: NELIE ERASMUS

>>nelie.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Limpopo’s top matric achievers of 2016 are Joseph Liju, Hoërskool Ben Viljoen, third, Tovhowani Mulovhedzi from Thohoyandou Secondary School in second position and top achiever, Malambo Nemavhadze from Tshivhase Secondary School.