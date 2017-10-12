Tennis players compete for TSA rankings

Aspiring professional tennis players from the province and as far as Gauteng went head to head during a three day tournament at the Polokwane Tennis Courts last week with the aim of improving their score and possibly claiming a spot in Tennis South Africa (TSA) rankings.

The Limpopo Baobab Mini Tennis Tournament, hosted by Limpopo Junior Tennis and supported by TSA drew 84 entries in nine age groups.

Limpopo Junior Tennis Chair­­person Wynand Bothma said this was the first TSA tournament staged in the province in 15 years and that they were delighted with the number of entries as well as the support from parents. Most entries were from Limpopo, followed by Gauteng North.

Players have to compete in about 47 tournaments before they can appear on the TSA rankings.

“This will be an annual tournament to be hosted in October and we are also planning to host schools’ team challenge. We gave all the participants goodie bags and all winners in singles received trophies. TSA does not allow us to have cash prizes,” said Bothma.

Pieter Hoeksma who was appointed by TSA to run the tournament said provinces should host such tournaments annually to give players a platform to increase their rankings. “I am happy with the effort Limpopo Junior Tennis put in to ensure a successful challenge.

The category outcomes are as follows: In the men’s singles Sarel van Rooyen beat Jacques Bothma 6-4, 6-2. Kagiso Ledwaba won the girls u.18 singles by walloping Amore Castelyn 6-2, 6-2. In the men’s doubles Geoph Ledwaba and Refiloe Molaoa won 6-2, 6-3 against Jacques and Wy­­nand Bothma while Kagiso Ledwaba and Takalani Molaoa de­feated Amore Castelyn and Mi­chaela Gilfillan 6-1, 6-0 in the girls’ u.18 doubles. In the u.14 boys’ singles Ruwan van der Watt beat Ruach Wagner 6-0, 6-0 while Monique Lange, u.14, defeated Louise Snyman 6-1, 7-5.

