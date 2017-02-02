Swimmers from 25 schools compete for spot in Limpopo team

Swimmers from 25 schools across the province participated in the Limpopo Schools Swimming Trials hosted at the Polokwane municipal pool on Friday and Saturday. The purpose was to select the Limpopo team which will compete in the South African Schools Swimming Championships from 9 to 13 April.

The venue for the national championships is still to be confirmed.

Limpopo Schools Swimming Vice President Rob Anderson said it was a successful event hosted in good spirit. “The trials hosted in the form of a competition gave the selection committee a better view of the talent available and to determine which swimmers are ready to represent Limpopo on national level,” Anderson said. The Limpopo team will only be announced within the next week.

Trophies went to best performing swimmers Regardt Grobler, Junior Victor Ludorum; Kristin Lottering, Junior Victrix Ludorum; Ruan Hanaczeck-Kruger, Senior Victor Ludorum and Anina Koekemoer, Senior Victrix Ludorum.

Regardt, Kristin and Anina were also awarded for best individual performance in

50 m butterfly stroke, 50 m backstroke and

50 m breaststroke respectively.

The overall best participants with the highest score are Mighael Alberts, boys 10 years and under; Chignet Davel, girls 10 years and under; Regard Grobler, boys 11 to 12 years; Lara Daling, girls 11 to 12 years; Ayden Jordaan, boys 13 years, Kristin Lottering, girls 13 years; Ruan Hanaczeck-Kruger, boys 14 to 15 years, Bernice Laboff, girls 14 to 15 years; Ivan Beukes, boys 16 to 18 years; Anina Koekemoer, girls 16 to 18 years and Nathan Struwig, multi-disability.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

