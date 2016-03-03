State of Province address 2016

The good news that Cabinet has decided to withdraw Section 100 administrative intervention from Limpopo dominated Premier Stan Mathabatha’s State of the Province address (Sopa) to an audience in Polokwane on Friday.

Steering away from the usual Thursday speech traditionally delivered in Lebowakgomo, the Legislature this year opted for an event closer to the heart of the provincial capital. Yet there was no lack of pomp amid the prestige that marked the annual ceremony at Jack Botes Hall. Fashions – in particular eye-catching limoncello, shocking pinks and shimmering bling – dominated on the red carpet.

Provincial Economic Indaba

Turning to last year’s Sopa in which he referred to the newly adopted economic development blueprint for the province – the Limpopo Development Plan underpinned by 10 high-level targets to be attained by the year 2020 – Mathabatha said it has since been decided upon to convene a provincial Economic Indaba in May this year.

The indaba, he opined, would finalise Limpopo’s Industrialisation Strategy, review the infrastructure budget priorities and, above all, assess the role of State-owned enterprises in the mainstream provincial economy.

Mining sector

Mining, as one of the major competitive advantages for Limpopo’s economy, would also feature prominently during the Indaba, he announced. “This is mainly because we must, in earnest, start to explore advanced measures to beneficiate our mineral deposits.

“However, as we meet here today, we are, unfortunately, confronted with the reality of a very unfriendly local and global economic climate.”

He quoted from President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation address (Sona) saying that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank predicted that the South African economy would grow by less than 1% this year and the Reserve Bank had adjusted the economic growth forecast for the country to 1.6% in 2017 when mentioning one of the reasons for the downgrade in anticipated growth being the slowing down of the Chinese economy. “This situation impacts on South Africa by way of reduced demand for our commodities, such as coal, iron ore and platinum. Brazil and Russia which are our partners in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are no exception.

“As a province, we are directly affected by this reduction in demand because we are the primary exporter of these commodities. This drop in demand will negatively impact on our LDP average growth target of 3%.

“We are therefore compelled by this global economic reality to become more innovative and not only rely on the tailwinds of favourable commodity markets.”

It was in that context that they envisaged the Economic Indaba to provide long-lasting solutions to the vexing questions, he said.

Unemployment rate

With reference to Limpopo having created 147 000 jobs in 2015 – and no less than 59 000 jobs in the third quarter of last year alone – as portrayed in the Stats SA Labour Force Survey putting Limpopo in third position countrywide, Mathabatha reckoned unemployment in the province remained unacceptably high at 18,9%.

Foreign investment

Having announced a planned investment of R1,65 billion in a cement manufacturing plant in Thabazimbi in his Sopa of last year, he mentioned that construction of the plant was complete and that it created 231 permanent and 550 temporary jobs.

“Last year, I also announced another investment worth R38,8 billion for the establishment of a South African Energy Metallurgical Base Project in the Musina Special Economic Zone. I am happy to announce that our Special Economic Zone (SEZ) application, one of the first in the country for that matter, has successfully been served before the National SEZ Advisory Board in January this year. We are awaiting the final approval by Cabinet before the end of the month.

“We are also hopeful that our second application for the establishment of SEZ in Tubatse will enjoy similar support.”

Once approved, these Special Economic Zones would attract more investments, and obviously put the province on a higher trajectory of economic development, he reiterated.

Another matter raised in last year’s Sopa was a commitment towards convening a Provincial Water and Sanitation Summit to deal with water management and related challenges in the province, which had since resolved that a Limpopo Water Master Plan should be developed as a matter of urgency. According to Mathabatha the development of the plan was at an advanced stage and would be finalised before the end of April 2016.

Tourism opportunities

Despite the economic challenges earlier alluded to in his address, the Premier said the tourism sector had recorded a steady growth and managed to employ more people. “Limpopo is currently enjoying the number one spot in the domestic tourism market space. “All the role players in the sector must therefore work together to ensure that Limpopo becomes a preferred destination of choice for many.”

Infrastructure projects

In the previous state of the province address he committed R1,2 billion to roll out more than 12 major road infrastructure projects across the province. Mathabatha indicated that they had made significant progress in that regard, which included the construction of four bridges, the upgrade of 407 km gravel roads to tar and the rehabilitation of 173 km of tarred roads.

Drought situation

Mathabatha turned to the current drought situation affecting the province, and firstly noted that Limpopo was a water scarce province facing challenges of drought from time to time and secondly that drought was a natural phenomenon that cannot be prevented. “Notwithstanding our limited resources, we have set aside an amount of R3 million to assist affected farmers through the provision of livestock feeds.

“An additional amount of R51 million was also reprioritised from the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP), and Illima/Letšema allocations to catch up with the demand for fodder and livestock water required for the communal small scale and subsistence farmers in the province.”

State of education

Turning to the state of education in Limpopo, he said that last year alone the province registered an unprecedented student enrollment of 101 575 sitting for Grade 12 examinations, an increase of 39,2% from 2014. He described it as a massive achievement, particularly for an under-resourced province such as Limpopo. “Although in percentage terms our 2015 Grade 12 results have decreased by 7%, the actual numbers confirm that we have passed more learners than ever before. In qualitative terms, we have also increased the number of learners with bachelor pass from 16 325 in 2014 to 20 992 in 2015.”

He indicated that this year the focus would largely be on Sekhukhune and Waterberg Districts that had performed below both the national and provincial averages. The province has set itself a target of 80%, Mathabatha stressed and reiterated that Limpopo could simply not afford to regress any further.

According to the Premier they had prioritised addressing critical issues such as the inappropriate school infrastructure, the repairs to storm damaged schools, the provisioning of additional classrooms to areas experiencing growth, and the provisioning of water and sanitation in all our schools. As part of temporary relief, the provincial government was providing mobile classrooms where immediate accommodation was needed.

“Over the past three years we have spent R2,9 billion on school infrastructure to address the areas I have already mentioned. We have also budgeted R2.4 billion over the next three years to continue with this infrastructure delivery work in our schools.

“For this year the focus will be on teacher development, with more emphasis (on) subject content, methodology and assessment in all of our districts. Priority attention will also be given to Maths, Science and technology subjects.”

Public healthcare

The Premier further expressed the opinion that the public health system had experienced significant improvement over the last two years. “It is making a remarkable recovery from the widely-reported challenges of shortage of emergency vehicles, shortage of healthcare professionals, dilapidating infrastructure and general shortage of critical equipments.

“Our Health Turnaround Strategy has indeed begun to take shape.”

To improve the availability and accessibility of medicines, direct deliveries of medicines to two tertiary institutions and four regional hospitals in the province had been approved, he mentioned.

The Premier further announced that a medical school in the province was no longer just a pipe-dream, but a reality as the institution situated at the University of Limpopo (UL) has admitted its first group of 60 students this year. Since, the provincial government had offered the students full bursaries to the tune of R10 million for their studies.

“We are also delighted to announce that finally the province will have its own academic hospital. The process of appointing a developer is underway,” Mathabatha said in predicting that construction should commence in November. He was of the opinion that the major developments would obviously go a long way in improving access to primary healthcare in the province and the training of medical professionals.

Election fever

With the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) having announced 5 and 6 March this year as voter registration dates, he called on all eligible citizens, especially first time voters, to seize the opportunity to ensure their names were on the voters roll.

Demarcation of municipal borders

On the demarcation of municipal borders, Mathabatha said the provincial government had put in place a Transition Committee to help provide leadership and ensure a seamless transition from the old dispensation to the new.

“Over the past twelve months we have worked in partnership with South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to ensure successful implementation of Back-to-Basics Strategy in all our municipalities with the focus largely on financial management, infrastructure delivery, institutional capacity, public participation and good governance.

“Nevertheless, the recent audit outcomes in municipalities suggest that a lot still needs to be done.” He subsequently referred to some municipalities continuing to get unacceptable audit opinions despite concerted support efforts. He expressed concern over municipalities continuing to perform below par by receiving disclaimers and adverse opinions. “This is unacceptable and must come to an end,” he declared and added that he had directed the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) to ensure that necessary remedial actions were taken. “I must emphatically stress that there must be consequences for poor performance.”

Housing issues

“Today we have a sizeable number of our municipalities that have spent above the 50% mark at the end of the second quarter.”

In the same vein he announced that as at the end of January this year they had managed to build no less than 7 740 houses. “This represents a 74.2% increase compared to 2 000 houses we built in the previous financial year.”

Traditional governance

Mathabatha mentioned that traditional leadership continues to play an important role in nation building and as such a medical fund was introduced to benefit traditional leaders, and 105 vehicles purchased for traditional leaders. R5 million was allocated to two kingships in the province to discharge their responsibilities.

Fighting crime

Community mobilisation and community outreach programmes to foster the culture of trust and cooperation were ways the provincial government is approaching crime. Mathabatha also said the fight against corruption remained high on the agenda of government and the Anti-Corruption Forum was re-launched in the province.

Administrative intervention

On intervention in the provincial government’s affairs, he announced that Cabinet had just taken a decision to completely withdraw Section 100 administration from the province. “By the end of next month there will no longer be Section 100 in this province. The only department where the Cabinet has considered conditional withdrawal is Education. This is mainly on account of the outstanding challenges in respect of supply chain and overall financial management.”

Austerity measures

With reference to Zuma’s announcement of a package of measures tailored to assist government to curb unnecessary and wasteful expenditure, he said those measures would be implemented in the province to include curtailing of overseas trips and putting restrictions on conferences, catering, entertainment and social functions. “I must emphasise the point that these measures are not only directed at government departments. Our municipalities and State-owned entities will also be subjected to these restrictions.”

Young people of the province, particularly those in the art and entertainment business, had been calling on the provincial government to create a platform for them to showcase their talent and skills, he mentioned.

Mathabatha therefore announced that government had already secured a site for the construction of a provincial theatre, allocated a budget to the project and was busy with a feasibility study.

He expressed the conviction that the theatre, which is expected to be constructed in Polokwane, would not only assist in unleashing the potential of the youth but also create job opportunities.

In conclusion the Premier said working together the province had come this far and “united in action we can do more”.

Collective efforts had accelerated the advance towards a dream of a better life for all, Mathabatha said and added that it was not the time to be despondent, neither to relent.

