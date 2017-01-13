Stad se leerders durf eerste skooldag selfvoldaan aan, party wel onseker

Duisende graad 1-leerders het gisteroggend (Woensdag) by skole regoor die stad aangeklop om hul laerskoolloopbane met durf en daad aan te pak.

Skole was mierneste van bedrywigheid met leerders wat nog nie van al die vakansie-energie ontslae geraak het nie, ouers wat skarrel met laat inskrywings en onderwysers wat dadelik aan die werk wil spring.

Die dae van lang trane huil is verby met slegs enkeles wat snik-snik mamma se rokspante moes laat gaan.

Die meerderheid was te opgewonde om maats te maak en ‘n piksoen van hul ouers was genoeg om hulle deur die eerste skooldag te kry.

Storie: RC Myburgh

Hooffoto: Luan Lingenfelder kruip vinnig in juffrou Rethea Nel se hart in. (Curro Heuwelkruin)



CURRO HEUWELKRUIN

JABEZ CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

LAERSKOOL PIETERSBURG-NOORD

AKADEMIE REFORMIA

MARNÉ EBERSOHN AKADEMIE

EAGLE’S NEST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

PIETERSBURG LAERSKOOL

PIETERSBURG ENGLISH MEDIUM PRIMARY SCHOOL

MPONEGELE PRIMARY SCHOOL

PIETERSBURG COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL

LAERSKOOL IVYPARK

ELICA PRIMARY SCHOOL

NIRVANA PRIMARY SCHOOL

NORTHERN MUSLIM SCHOOL

FLORAPARK COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL

NORTHVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

LAERSKOOL PIETERSBURG-OOS

LAERSKOOL PIET HUGO

GOOD HOPE PRIMARY