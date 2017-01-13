Stad se leerders durf eerste skooldag selfvoldaan aan, party wel onseker

Duisende graad 1-leerders het gisteroggend (Woensdag) by skole regoor die stad aangeklop om hul laerskoolloopbane met durf en daad aan te pak.
Skole was mierneste van bedrywigheid met leerders wat nog nie van al die vakansie-energie ontslae geraak het nie, ouers wat skarrel met laat inskrywings en onderwysers wat dadelik aan die werk wil spring.
Die dae van lang trane huil is verby met slegs enkeles wat snik-snik mamma se rokspante moes laat gaan.
Die meerderheid was te opgewonde om maats te maak en ‘n piksoen van hul ouers was genoeg om hulle deur die eerste skooldag te kry.
Storie: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com
Hooffoto: Luan Lingenfelder kruip vinnig in juffrou Rethea Nel se hart in. (Curro Heuwelkruin)
CURRO HEUWELKRUIN
Mienke Botha is gereed om te begin inkleur.
In die Engelse graad 1-klas maak Ndivhuwo Raphalani en Gilda Boshomane vinnig maats.
Carli Engelbrecht saam met haar ouers, Michelle en Callie.
JABEZ CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Mokgalabone Mokgalabone, Joey Chuene, Katlego Monyela and Rorisang Makololo with educator Carmen Bester at the back.
The Grade 1 class pictured with their educator, Carmen Bester at the back.
LAERSKOOL PIETERSBURG-NOORD
Heila van der Merwe with her granddaughter Jolene Bouwer.
Tumisho Mochaki and mother Kwena ready for her first day at school.
AKADEMIE REFORMIA
Antoané Muller en Freek Nel is reeds tuis in die graad 1-klas.
Graad 1-leerders met klasonderwyser Elsa Janse van Rensburg en skoolhoof Hennie Combrink, agter.
MARNÉ EBERSOHN AKADEMIE
Klasonderwyser Hanlie Ebersohn met haar graad 1-klas.
Keanu Johnson en Chanell Cronjé is uitgedos in hul nuwe skooldrag.
EAGLE’S NEST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Tshepang Mangena and Deklin Maré ready to start their first day in Grade 1.
Muhluri Mabunda and Gundo Mbulahene team up to tackle their first school year.
Reabetswe Matlala and her mother Malekgopo.
PIETERSBURG LAERSKOOL
Twee hartebrekers Dominic Wolmarans en JC Jacobs tydens hul eerste skooldag in graad 1.
Kristen la Grange en Domonic Smit laat waai met die inkleurkryt.
Juffrou Amanda Koekemoer laat Larisa Kotze en Kaleb Lavender vinnig tuis voel.
Skaam glimlag beste maats, Lamei de Wet en Clerise Berry.
PIETERSBURG ENGLISH MEDIUM PRIMARY SCHOOL
Komane Choshane is eager to play with the building blocks.
Kganya Malatji tests her computer skills on her first day at school.
Grade 1 educator René Annadale makes Monique Lawrence and Nicole Masekela feel at home.
Relobogile and Mabotse Mashapa already hard at work.
Aiden Ross and Evan Matoba enjoy colouring.
MPONEGELE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Teballo Shilane is ready for the first lesson on the first day.
Phumi Moloto is ready to take on his first day in Grade 1.
PIETERSBURG COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL
Tsebo Mogotlane at home in front of the chalkboard.
Tumiso Mogaswa ready to write his name on the chalkboard.
LAERSKOOL IVYPARK
Kgaugelo Ramolefo cannot wait for break to take a bite of his sarmie.
Rambelane Bulala holds some of the study material for Grade 1 learners.
Kgaugelo Moloto about to enter her Grade 1 class for the first time.
ELICA PRIMARY SCHOOL
Naomi Motlatsi, Tamushu Maputla and Thapelo Radebo are seriously looking forward to what the new year at school will bring.
Shirley Maila with her son Pule and his new schoolbag.
NIRVANA PRIMARY SCHOOL
Mosa Mabotja, Thapelo Mangena and Zakiya Shaik in front and Thetho Dikgale and Hlahla Mola at the back.
Rugaya Chothia is being welcomed by foundation phase educator Rebecca Lebopa.
NORTHERN MUSLIM SCHOOL
Proud father Mohamed Kika would not miss his son Muhammed’s first day in Grade1.
Grade 1 educator Lorraine Francis with Umar Hussain, Ilsha Shaik, Zumhaan Dadubikha and Sahel Latho.
FLORAPARK COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL
Members of the new Grade 1 group show their keenness to be in the newspaper.
Suzan Mashiane, educator, with learners Zwanga Mashawana, Leah Mafiri, Manoko Kaka and Abdullah Muhammad.
NORTHVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Nsuku Maluleke and Unarine Ranenyeni is a bit apprehensive about the new school and educator, but still enjoys playing in the class.
Joshua Hlebela and Pebetsi Chigo enjoy playing with clay on their first day in the big school.
LAERSKOOL PIETERSBURG-OOS
Ariel Brown kan nie wag om te begin leer nie.
Marthinus Boneschans is gereed vir sy eerste jaar in die laerskool.
Annabel Bezuidenhout kan nie wag om te skryf nie.
LAERSKOOL PIET HUGO
‘n Vrolike Christelle van Heerden en Madelein Swanepoel.
Die groot oomblik het vir Sherise Reineke aangebreek.
Cornell Roos kleur haar eerste prentjie in.
GOOD HOPE PRIMARY
Ethan Sutton wonder waaroor al die bohaai gaan.
Jazeera Kemp tuis op die mat.