Six arrested after Seshego unrest

The six suspects arrested after Friday’s unrest at the Seshego traffic circle are expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

Provincial Police Corporate Communications Head Motlafela Mojapelo said the six are facing charges of business burglary and malicious damage to property.

“The protest started on Friday morning when protesters barricaded major routes leading to Polokwane. Police also had to disperse groups of people blocking Nelson Mandela Drive at the Seshego traffic circle. The violence then escalated to the township itself when shops, spaza shops and the Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet at the Seshego Circle shopping centre were looted as well as a half truck belonging to a local businessman was set alight at Zone 2,” Mojapelo said.

It is believed that the suspects further took advantage of the situation on Friday night when they allegedly broke into Total Sports at the mall and looted some items. “An attempt was made to break into Foschini as well but the Police arrived in time and the suspects fled into the darkness but were later apprehended,” Mojapelo said.

The arrests and subsequent court appearance should send a clear message that the Police will act decisively when dealing with criminals taking advantage of protest actions. As much as people have the right to protest, this must be done within the dictates of the law, Mojapelo warned.

The suspects are aged between 18 and 49 years of age.

Story: RC Myburgh

