Shoprite to match donations

Shoprite is encouraging South Africans who have a little extra to share this winter to pay it forward by donating grocery bags filled with non-perishable goods to individuals and organisations in need.

With its Yellow Packet Challenge, which will run until 9 July, Shoprite is asking consumers to take hands with the retailer by filling a yellow packet with everyday essentials and giving it to somebody less fortunate.

Share this act of kindness on Shoprite SA’s Facebook page or on Twitter tagging @Shoprite_SA using the #YellowPacketChallenge hashtag and nominate a person or business to do the same. Shoprite will match every donation made with a donation of its own.

A number of celebrities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala and Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tol Ass Mo, Mafa Bavuma, Marc Lottering as well as Jo-Ann Strauss have all accepted Shoprite’s #YellowPacketChallenge and are visiting organisations of their choice to donate yellow packets filled with much-needed provisions.

“It is incredible what can happen when people come together for a good cause, and we want to show that anyone has the capacity to give back and make a difference in their communities,” said Neil Schreuder, Shoprite’s Marketing Director.

Shoprite has a long history of reaching out to and supporting the local communities in which it operates. The #YellowPacketChallenge is aimed at encouraging people to take hands with the retailer in order to reach even more people and organisations in need.