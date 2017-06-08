 full screen background image
Search
Real Reality
Home Business Shoprite to match donations
Comedian Marc Lottering does his share for the Shoprite Yellow Packet Challenge.
Business

Shoprite to match donations

Jun 08, 2017, 09:46 am

58
0

Shoprite is encouraging South Africans who have a little extra to share this winter to pay it forward by donating grocery bags filled with non-perishable goods to individuals and organisations in need.
With its Yellow Packet Challenge, which will run until 9 July, Shoprite is asking consumers to take hands with the retailer by filling a yellow packet with everyday essentials and giving it to somebody less fortunate.
Share this act of kindness on Shoprite SA’s Facebook page or on Twitter tagging @Shoprite_SA using the #YellowPacketChallenge hashtag and nominate a person or business to do the same. Shoprite will match every donation made with a donation of its own.
A number of celebrities including Nomzamo Mbatha, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala and Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tol Ass Mo, Mafa Bavuma, Marc Lottering as well as Jo-Ann Strauss have all accepted Shoprite’s #YellowPacketChallenge and are visiting organisations of their choice to donate yellow packets filled with much-needed provisions.
“It is incredible what can happen when people come together for a good cause, and we want to show that anyone has the capacity to give back and make a difference in their communities,” said Neil Schreuder, Shoprite’s Marketing Director.
Shoprite has a long history of reaching out to and supporting the local communities in which it operates. The #YellowPacketChallenge is aimed at encouraging people to take hands with the retailer in order to reach even more people and organisations in need.

 

Previous PostLimpopo Toyota helps keep blood levels steady

Related articles

Free delivery of urgent supplies to Knysna offered

Mia Meyer – kultuurster met passie vir kunste

Limpopo Toyota helps keep blood levels steady

Breaking News

Newsletter Sign-Up

Facebook

Follow us on Twitter