 full screen background image
Search
Real Reality
Home News Seven die in accident on N1
The wreckage of one of the vehicles involved in an accident last night which claimed seven lives. Photo: Supplied
News

Seven die in accident on N1

Oct 13, 2017, 13:18 pm

358
0

An accident between two vehicles on the N1 South just outside Polokwane claimed the lives of seven people, including a five-year-old boy, at about 22:00 last night (Thursday).
Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe indicated that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated. It is alleged that the two vehicles travelled in opposite directions and collided head-on.
The five male occupants, including the boy, and two females killed in the accident have not been identified, according to Ngoepe.
Anyone able to assist in the identification process can visit Westenburg Police Station and liaise with Wilson Dikgale.

Story: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Related articles

UPDATE – Rameez Patel’s bail application postponed

Hundreds of athletes join in Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

Oval racers excel in hotrod challenge

Newsletter Sign-Up

Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Poll

Have you ever been a victim of violent crime?