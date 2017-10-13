Seven die in accident on N1

An accident between two vehicles on the N1 South just outside Polokwane claimed the lives of seven people, including a five-year-old boy, at about 22:00 last night (Thursday).

Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe indicated that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated. It is alleged that the two vehicles travelled in opposite directions and collided head-on.

The five male occupants, including the boy, and two females killed in the accident have not been identified, according to Ngoepe.

Anyone able to assist in the identification process can visit Westenburg Police Station and liaise with Wilson Dikgale.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com