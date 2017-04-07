Serial rapists, murderer sentenced to 290 years behind bars

The Thohoyandou High Court sentenced Tshelani Edwin Risimati to a total of 290 years for rape, murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances yesterday (Thursday).

Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said Risimati was sentenced to ten terms of life imprisonment on ten counts of rape, one life term on a count of murder and 15 years behind bars for robbery with aggravated circumstances. The offences were committed between 2012 and 2015.

Ngoepe said Risimati raped ten women from Mavunda, Habengwa, Rshaulu, Mashau, Mutale and Dumela villages in the Vhembe District. “His victims were mostly farm workers and attacked them while working in mealie fields when they were ploughing. One of the victims were raped in her house. He would also rob his victims of their personal belongings, according to Ngoepe.

Risimati was also found guilty on the killing of Nephawe Rofhiwa Stauley from Habengwa Village on 4 May 2015.

The Provincial Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the long jail term and commended the detectives in their endeavour to remove criminals from the streets. Ledwaba has assured that the Police are determined to fight all crimes especially those effecting women and children.

Story: RC Myburgh

