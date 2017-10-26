Scores of mourners bid farewell to Joe Maila

Scores of mourners gathered at Jack Botes Hall yesterday (Wednesday) to celebrate and remember Joe Maila who died last Thursday.

While Maila sent his friends and family bible verses a day before his death, the last message being ‘I love you all’, but none of the recipients saw danger. According to several speakers, Maila sent a bible verse from Exodus 14:4 which states “The Lord will fight for you while you only need to keep silent and remain calm.” He was described as a God fearing man who was not lazy to drive from Gauteng to Polokwane just for a church service.

Maila, Spokesperson for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and former spokesperson for the Limpopo Health Department, was apparently a good golfer and wanted to introduce Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Onicca Moloi to the sport. He also had a campaign named ‘1 million school shoes’ which aimed at donating school shoes to learners from impoverished families across the country.

Popo Maja who heads the communications section at the department, emphasised that he was sent by Motsoaledi to represent the department and further outlined that he almost said ‘no’ because this was one of the toughest tasksever. He said “Questions are being asked about Maila’s passing but we will never get correct answers because Maila is not here to talk for himself. All we know is that we have been robbed and death should not be proud.”

Spokesperson for Sport, Arts and Culture, Kola Maila who spoke on behalf of the family said they were shocked after hearing the sad news but prayers from pastors gave the family strength. He further said no matter how people die, death is never acceptable.

Moloi indicated that she spoke to the late Maila every day and he loved and appreciated life and added that “Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought that one day I would stand before the crowd and talk about Buti Joe in past tense.”

Maila leaves behind his wife Mahlodi and two children, Dimpho and Itumeleng. He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Polokwane with the church service to be held at Potters House Christian Church.

Story and photos: ENDY SENYATSI

>>endy@observer.co.za