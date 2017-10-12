Satin and silk at Mall of the North Bridal Fair

Shoppers and other interested parties were swept away on a wave of elegance and romance at Mall of the North’s Bridal Fair that took place from Friday to Sunday with a bridal fashion show on Saturday.

All exhibition spaces in the mall were filled with beautifully decorated cakes, photographers’ best work, wedding tables with specific themes and breath-taking dresses. Several hotels, spas, make-up artists and even a dentist’s clinic also set up stalls where brides-to-be could consult with personnel and even see specific demonstrations.

One of the most popular exhibitions was a classic Rolls Royce that stood in Edgars Court where many shoppers, especially men, stopped to admire the resplendent vehicle.

The highlight of the fair was the bridal fashion show where hundreds of people gathered to admire Polokwane based designers’ best work. “I am in awe to see the fine detail and intricate beading on these wedding dresses,” said Martha Rambau, a Mall of the North shopper who attended the show.

The fashion show featured wedding dresses ranging from traditional princess styles to edgy modern designs and colourful African designs. Men’s wear and the flower girl and bridesmaids’ dresses were also firm favourites among the large crowd that gathered to enjoy the spectacular show.

Local singer Mischa Becker provided the entertainment and added a touch of romanticism to the event with love ballads that impressed spectators.

The show ended with the final round of the Mall of the North and Polokwane Observer Win a Wedding competition. Judges Johan Maré, Lesego Matheba and Megan Bradbury Grobler had to choose the winner after the finalists had to answer specific questions about their relationships.

The format of the final round was cause for great merriment as the couples had to stand back to back on stage, each with one of their own shoes and one of their parters’ shoes in hand. Their response to questions like “who made the first move” were to raise the relevant shoe into the air. Each time both partners gave the same answer, they received one point.

The competition ended with the couples answering the question: why do you think you deserve this prize? After much deliberation the winning couple was Izel Bezuidenhout and Wouter Cronjé with Aileen Buitendach and Robert Marriot in second place.

Bezuidenhout and Cronjé are the winners of the grand prize worth R70 000 and all finalists received bouquets, spa vouchers, bridal shower vouchers and vouchers from Mengouchi Haute Couture worth R1 000 each.

Story: MARKI FRANKEN

>>marki.observer@gmail.com

Photos: MARKI FRANKEN >>marki.observer@gmail.com

and ELNA ESTERHUYSEN >>observer.elna@gmail.com