Safa launches Lim soccer challenge

MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Onicca Moloi commended VW Polokwane for their commitment to football development in the province.

Moloi was speaking at the launch of the VW South African Football Association (Safa) Limpopo Challenge in Polokwane on Tuesday. The challenge will see 16 teams affiliated to the ABC Motsepe Limpopo Stream contest for R150 000 in prize money and a floating trophy in May next year.

“We commend VW Polokwane for providing the much needed sponsorship for the soccer we launched today. As the provincial government, we are delighted that you are an active corporate citizen that is interested in the development of the area you are operating in.

“They are laying a solid foundation on which we shall build future football stars who will hoist the South African flag at international competitions one day. They are creating an opportunity for youngsters to reach stardom. Their gesture revives the hopes and aspirations of many young people who chose sport as a career. Their involvement in sport is contributing towards the attainment of three of the sustainable development goals which are, to end poverty in its all forms everywhere, to end hunger and achieve food security and to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages,” Moloi commented.

Lybon Chauke, Dealer Principal at VW Polokwane said they were delighted to partner with Safa Limpopo and create an enabling environment for aspiring soccer players to showcase their talent. “This is part of giving back to the different communities from where our clients come. The partnership augurs well for us and we are happy to support grassroots football in the province.”

He indicated that they had invested a total amount of R330 000 in the Challenge which will be utilised for logistics and administration.

Among the guests at the launch were Neil Tovey, Bafana Bafana Legend and Technical Director at South African Football Association, Patrick Seema, Provincial Secretary of South African Football Association, Ria Ledwaba, South African Football Association National Executive Committee Member, Serobi Maja, Chief Executive Officer of Limpopo Gambling Board, Mike Nkuna, Executive Chairperson and Founder of Masingita Group of Companies and John Mpe, Executive Mayor of Capricorn District.

Story and photos: Herbert Rachuene

