Robbers target Ladanna Supermarket

A number of businesses in Ladanna and surrounds have since last week been victims of an suspected gang committing a series of break-ins and armed robberies with the latest incident being reported last night (Wednesday) when four suspects targeted Ladanna Supermarket.

According to information the armed suspects stormed the shop just before closing time and demanded cash. The suspects allegedly emptied the cash register and fled the scene in a Chevrolet Aveo, according to a source.

“The incident happened just before 20:00. We can confirm that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the cash register,” Westenburg Police Spokesperson Maphure Manamela said.

A case of business robbery has been opened. No arrests have been made yet. Investigations continue.

In today’s (Thursday) edition of Polokwane Observer it is reported that the areas of Laboria, Industria and Ladine were targeted by an alleged gang of between four and eight armed robbers since last week. Businesses in Fosfaat Street as well as Tin Street were broken into on Saturday morning and a shootout erupted between Community Policing Forum members, security guards and the Police. Shots were also allegedly fired at a truck in Yster Street on Monday morning.

Story: RC Myburgh

