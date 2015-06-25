Residential units for Seshego community

The Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta), handed over the Seshego Community Residential Units in Zone 3 Seshego, during a well-attended ceremony on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Premier Stan Mathabatha, Zoliswa Fredericks, Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Makoma Makhurupetje, MEC for Coghsta, Rob Tooley, MEC for Provincial Treasury, Thembi Nkadimeng, Polokwane Executive Mayor and Gilbert Kganyago, Capricorn District (CDM) Executive Mayor and other dignitaries.

In outlining the purpose of the event, Makhurupetje said the development is the first Community Residential Unit in the province and it targets beneficiaries in the income bracket of up to R3 500 per month. “Its construction involved the demolition of the previous hostel which was dilapidated and unsuitable for human habitation. The new structure comprises 176 double-storey units, four units for the disabled and 9 freestanding units, totalling 189 units. The higher density double-storey, two bedroom units allows sharing between two individual tenants or family living. With this design each unit gets a garden for urban agriculture and recreation,” Makhurupetje said.

In his keynote address, Mathabatha said that despite many challenges the day witnessed ground-breaking developments and other significant and visible changes throughout the province. “We can proudly say the journey was worth it and we have every reason to celebrate this milestone. During this financial year, government is committed to building 10 500 good quality housing units in order to provide shelter to the less fortunate, and also rectify 700 housing units which were poorly built. We will be building 120 rental units for our people to have access to quality and habitable houses that they can call home away from home, and transfer 150 housing units through the Enhanced Extended Discount Benefit Scheme. Through following legal processes, we will be acquiring 50 hectares of land to the value of R14,459 million for human settlement in this time where housing has become one of the most basic of needs,” Mathabatha reported.

Mathabatha also said that the development is part of a targeted programme for resolution of specific historical problems relating to public housing stock and for the provision of new formal rental accommodation in conjunction with and complementary to the other rental housing programmes of the National Department of Human Settlements, and the involvement of the private sector.

“It is a programme aimed at supporting the transition of individuals and households from an informal and inadequate housing situation into the formal housing market,” the Premier said.

