Public service doctors intend downing tools

Provincial doctors in the public service belonging to the South African Medical Association (Sama) are most probably to down tools as from tomorrow (Friday), effectively shutting down all services delivered at hospitals in the province, including emergency services.

Last week the doctors met and decided to implement a two-phased plan as they were not satisfied with the response received by the Department of Health on a list of demands handed to MEC, Phophi Ramathuba in March this year.

Certain measures were put in place with immediate effect such as that they would only operate in strict accordance with legal prescripts. They also stated that they would inform the Health Professions Council of South Africa about conditions in training hospitals offering internships and or postgraduate training and asked that they be re-evaluated.

The doctors this week organised their structures and garnered support for the intended strike.

“We have tremendous support as we do this to ensure better healthcare services for the people in the province,” Polokwane Observer was told earlier this week.

An ultimatum was given to the department to adhere to the demands they claimed were for the provision of better quality healthcare in the province.

They informed the department on 24 April that they would not yet down tools, because they believed there was still room for negotiations, but stated in a letter that ‘However, such must be noted as a last resort before we down tools if our demands are not met to our satisfaction.”

The demands included, inter alia, the provision of essential medical equipment and consumables and temporary functional high care units with the necessary equipment in all regional and district hospitals, with at least one functional ventilator in all the casualties and an increase in the number of emergency theatres in Pietersburg Provincial Hospital. They also wanted proof that a list of urgent medical equipment and devices have been procured or hired while the procurement process is taking place.

They demanded the appointment of Senior Clinical Managers in all hospitals, the filling of all Registrar vacancies which were advertised, the filling of all District Clinical Specialists and Executive Managers posts and a progress report of the process of appointing an HOD must be provided. They also demanded that no essential posts must be frozen and progression of all medical officers due for normal grade progression as in terms of a resolution taken in 2009 which makes provision for grade progression based on a combination of 5 years actual service and/or recognizable experience after registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa as a medical practitioner.

They also submitted demands in terms of overtime, working outside of the public service, the review of bursary policy and the names of twenty two medical practitioners to be released to specialise outside the province to be in place.

The department was informed by Sama last week that failure to comply with the above demands “shall undoubtedly result in all the medical doctors in public sector downing tools as of 13 May.”

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

>>nelie.observer@gmail.com