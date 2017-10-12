Provincial karate committee established

A long anticipated karate executive committee, the Limpopo Karate Federation of Karate South Africa (LKF) was recently established to oversee all styles of sport karate in the province.

LKF Chairperson Henri Eksteen indicated that since the establishment Limpopo is now a proud legitimate member of Karate South Africa and recognised by South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“This now allows members of the LKF to be able to receive provincial and national colours and a chance to attend the 2020 Olympic Games as well as other events such as the Commonwealth Games and United Federation of Africa Championships,” Eksteen said.

LKF was established during a meeting between members from Karate South Africa, the Limpopo Sports Confederate and Limpopo karate dojos.

The committee also includes Vice Chairperson Lucienne Lawrence, Treasurer Zelda Ditlow, Secretary Chantelle Brink and additional members Kamogelo Sekgoka, Bricks Motshike, Thabo Raletjena and Tumi Sono.

Story and photo: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com