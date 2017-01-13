Protest at Jane Furse

The Public Order Police (POPs) was deployed at Jane Furse this morning (Friday) to assist in containing the situation after reported protest by members of the community who allegedly repeatedly barricaded the road in the early hours of today, due to unhappiness over municipal matters.

A case of malicious damage to property has been registered after an incident in which the vehicle of a municipal councillor was damaged, said Provincial Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe upon enquiry.

He said no injury or fatality has been reported. According to Ngoepe the situation is currently under control and all is quiet.

Ngoepe explained that the community of Jane Furse have barricaded the road at around 03:00 whereupon the Police cleared the road. He added that the road was blockaded a second time and was cleared again thereafter. POPs was brought in to reinforce the contingent on the ground, it was learnt.

No response could as yet be obtained from the spokesperson for Sekhukhune District Municipality.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

>>observer.yolande@gmail.com