Pro-Makhado task team suspends protests in Vuwani

Residents in Vuwani can finally prepare for the Easter holidays in peace following the suspension of protest in the area by the Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team. Spokesperson for the task team Arnold Mulaudzi outlined that they have suspended the protest prior to the Easter holidays to give businesses an opportunity to generate money and allow residents to do their shopping without having to look over their shoulders.

The most recent protests lasted for about a week and resulted in Tshirhunzanani Primary School being torched on Thursday. About 25 schools were destroyed last year when residents embarked a four month protest over the demarcation issue.

Residents are demanding that the Municipal Demarcation Board re-determine boundaries in the area. Mulaudzi explained that the task team had met on Saturday and decided to give residents peace of mind by suspending the protests for the duration of the Easter holidays.

“We don’t want to be part of Lim345 but rather remain in Makhado Local Municipality. We will engage with residents on 17 April to come up with a way forward,” Mulaudzi said. He further said the Provincial Government should resolve the municipal issue to avoid protests from continuing.

Mulaudzi added that residents should stop burning schools and any other public property belong to residents not the government and as a result residents are expected to protect buildings rather than destroy them. Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the Police will continue to monitor the area regardless of the suspension of the protests to ensure the safety of residents.

ENDY SENYATSI

