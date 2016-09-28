Polokwane Council meeting adjourned in chaos

Polokwane Municipality’s monthly council meeting was adjourned after turning chaotic yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Physical altercations between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the municipality’s security personnel ensued for more than a quarter of an hour.

Within the first minute of the meeting and while Speaker Mariri Ralefatane was busy welcoming the Executive Mayor and councillors, the EFF raised the first point of order relating to the language of communication in the meeting.

This matter was debated for about 20 minutes and interrupted by many further points of order. It was then agreed that the matter be deferred to a next meeting.

When the minutes of the previous meeting of the council were tabled for approval, this item was also met with numerous objections, amendments and points of order. The minutes were finally adopted.

Before other items on the agenda could be addressed, EFF councillor Zacharia Legodi made a gesture towards African National Congress (ANC) councillor Steve Mashabela and it was met with loud disapproval from ANC councillors. Ralefatane ordered Legodi to withdraw the gesture which he refused to do.

Legodi was then ordered to leave the council chamber and refused, whereupon the municipality’s security personnel were called in. When the arguments between the EFF and security personnel ran out of control, Ralefatane ordered that the meeting be adjourned for 15 minutes.

Acting Communications and Marketing Manager of the municipality Matshidiso Mothapo confirmed that Ralefatane reconvened the meeting after 30 minutes and ruled that the matter be referred to the Ethics Committee and that Legodi could remain in the meeting but would not be allowed to speak.

BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and security staff of the Polokwane Municipality in an altercation during the council meeting on Wednesday morning.