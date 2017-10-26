Polokwane City Football Club cherishes second victory of the season

Polokwane City Football Club Head Coach Bernard Molekwa has praised his players for producing gallant performance against Amazulu Football Club which saw them winning the match by 3-2 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban last Wednesday.

The victory sees Polokwane City Football Club moving from the relegation zone to 12th position.

Since defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in August they have been struggling to collect maximum points in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Molekwa also admitted that although they have been struggling to collect maximum points in the League they were never despondent. “We never lost hope. We had gone five games without success and as the technical team we needed to step up and motivate the team. This was our second victory of the season and we are embracing it. We will continue fighting for points in other matches,” Molekwa said.

He also informed that all their players will be available for selection for the Telkom Knockout last 16 match against Ajax Cape Town scheduled for Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. “We don’t have any injuries, we have rested enough and we are prepared for the match. We have never beaten them in the competition and the league, so we are anticipating a tough match. It is a home match for us and we are promising our supporters that we will fight and win the encounter,” Molekwa added.

Story: Herbert Rachuene

