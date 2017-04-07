Police use stun grenades to disperse protesters

Police have used stun grenades to disperse a group of protesters at the Seshego traffic circle earlier today (Friday).

Provincial Police Communications Head, Motlafela Mojapelo said shops at the Seshego Mall were also closed for safety reasons. “Police earlier used stunt grenades in an effort to disperse protesters blocking the road leading to Polokwane. Employees at the mall were also warned to close all shops for the rest of the day,” Mojapelo said. Shops in Polokwane Central Business District (CBD), Superbia and Industria were also closed.

Reports were also received about one person allegedly being killed at Seshego but Mojapelo was not able to confirm. “We are still waiting for information from ground units,” he said.

Polokwane Observer earlier reported that unrest started early this morning on the Matlala road after which reports were received of people blocking the road at Seshego. The crowd later moved into Polokwane city central where shops were allegedly looted. Protesters reportedly also tried to blockade the corner of Witklip and Spoorweg Streets but Police intervened and the road was cleared.

Story: RC Myburgh

