Patel: Case postponed, state to apply for bail cancellation

Judge Joseph Raulinga earlier today (Friday) postponed the hearing of Rameez Patel to next week for the state to bring an application before court to have Patel’s bail cancelled. The case was also provisionally postponed to 19 April to grant Patel sufficient time to consult with a psychologist and a psychiatrist who will have to compile a detailed report on his mental state.

Patel today confirmed that he already made two appointments to consult with a psychologist on Monday morning and a psychiatrist later in the afternoon.

Raulinga also ordered that Patel should be available on Monday to consult with a psychiatrist provided by the state. Both Patel’s and the state’s psychiatrist’s report must be complete within 30 days.

On Wednesday the court will hear an application brought by the state to have Patel’s bail cancelled. It is expected that two witnesses will be called to the stand.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com