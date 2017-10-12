Oval racers excel in hotrod challenge

Polokwane Oval Raceway hosted the fifth leg of the National Hotrod Tour which lured a big crowd of motoring enthusiasts on Saturday.

Earlier rains were no excuse for racers to continue the battle in the respective classes and especially in the Hotrod class where father and son Neville and Jason Loosemore all the way from Richards Bay claimed third and first place overall, leaving second place open to Rudie Myburgh.

Dylan van der Westhuizen took overall win in the Ninja Midget class with Andri Cronjé being handed the chequered flag in the Rookies class. Herman Nel made his presence clear after taking the win in the Stockrods class while Heath Bent ruled the 1660 Modified class. Keogan Maartens and Werner Kotze claimed first place on the podium in the 2,1 litre and Midget class respectively.

The next event will be on 25 November.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Full results of the National Hotrod Tour

Ninja Midgets

Dylan van der Westhuizen

Mikyle Khan

Marlie Saaiman

Rookies

Andri Cronje

Storm Keating

Ethan Jones

Stockrods

Herman Nel

Hennie de Koker

Johan Bezuidenhout

1660 Modifieds

Heath Bent

Sybrandt Thysse

Francois Lewis

2,1 litres

Keogan Maartens

Adriaan Jordaan

Midgets

Werner Kotze

Roulph Nel

Andries Ferreirra

Hotrods

Jason Loosemore

Rudie Myburgh

Neville Loosemore