Real Reality
Dylan van der Westhuizen speeds around the oval track. He claimed first position overall in the Ninja Midget class.
Oval racers excel in hotrod challenge

Oct 12, 2017, 10:50 am

Polokwane Oval Raceway hosted the fifth leg of the National Hotrod Tour which lured a big crowd of motoring enthusiasts on Saturday.
Earlier rains were no excuse for racers to continue the battle in the respective classes and especially in the Hotrod class where father and son Neville and Jason Loosemore all the way from Richards Bay claimed third and first place overall, leaving second place open to Rudie Myburgh.
Dylan van der Westhuizen took overall win in the Ninja Midget class with Andri Cronjé being handed the chequered flag in the Rookies class. Herman Nel made his presence clear after taking the win in the Stockrods class while Heath Bent ruled the 1660 Modified class. Keogan Maartens and Werner Kotze claimed first place on the podium in the 2,1 litre and Midget class respectively.
The next event will be on 25 November.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Full results of the National Hotrod Tour

Ninja Midgets
Dylan van der Westhuizen
Mikyle Khan
Marlie Saaiman

Rookies
Andri Cronje
Storm Keating
Ethan Jones

Stockrods
Herman Nel
Hennie de Koker
Johan Bezuidenhout

1660 Modifieds
Heath Bent
Sybrandt Thysse
Francois Lewis

2,1 litres
Keogan Maartens
Adriaan Jordaan

Midgets
Werner Kotze
Roulph Nel
Andries Ferreirra

Hotrods
Jason Loosemore
Rudie Myburgh
Neville Loosemore

Keogan Maartens takes a corner. He won the 2,1 litre class.

Michelle Loosemore during the warm-up laps of the Hotrods class.

