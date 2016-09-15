Northern Academy registration now open

Parents are invited to visit Northern Academy between 08:00 and 15:00 on any Wednesday in September, October and November to see what this unique school has to offer learners.

Recipient of the Department of Education’s Independent School of the Year Award for 13 years running since 2003, the professionalism and devotion to learners’ best interest is what sets this school apart from the rest.

Northern Academy is divided into three sections, the primary and secondary school for grade 1 to 9 learners situated at 243 Suid Street and the college for grades 10 to 12 in Romulus Drive, just off Munnik Street.

Each classroom is fully digitalised with interactive white boards, Edupad tablet integration, a projector, online interactive worksheets and internet. There is also a teacher and full-time class assistant in each classroom, ensuring that each learner gets optimum attention. School fees include all stationary, books and textbooks.

On academic level Northern Academy had excelled since its inception with last year’s grade 12 group scoring 443 distinctions, a pass rate of 99,95%, and 362 students who qualified for Bachelor Degree Studies in the Department of Education Matriculation Examinations.

Two of Northern Academy’s matriculants managed to score 100% for Mathematics, a feat not to be sniffed at. The school is fully accredited with the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi).

The school also upholds the highest standards at its hostels. Each hostel houses 60 learners with a house-father or house-mother in charge of each hostel. Hostel fees include laundry and four meals every day.

Northern Academy takes care of the emotional wellbeing of its learners and often hosts fun days with water slides and entertainment to thank learners for their hard work throughout the year.

A wide range of sport opportunities include mini-cricket for girls and boys, as well as other sports like rugby, netball, soccer, cricket, athletics and jukskei. The school’s darts team is coached by South African champions.

Northern Academy’s college debate team is a force to be reckoned with. Teacher and debate coach, Melanie du Plessis was appointed mentor of the senior Limpopo debate team in the Department of Roads and Transport’s national Road Safety Debate Competition with three Northern Academy learners being chosen for this team.

Northern Academy is a well-discipline school with all the advantages of modern education in a safe, countryside setting.

Story: MARKI FRANKEN

>>marki.observer@gmail.com