Nkadimeng favourite for mayoral position

The names of Polokwane Executive Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng and African National Congress (ANC) Peter Mokaba Regional Chairperson Dewet Monakedi are expected to feature prominently when branches of the ruling party in the Polokwane Sub-Region have to decide on candidates during the upcoming Peter Mokaba Regional list conference.

At the same time sources consider Peter Mokaba Regional Secretary John Mphe as likely to emerge as preferred nominee for the position of Capricorn District Mayor, a slot also vied for by current mayor Gilbert Kganyago.

It was learnt the region might not go to conference to select their 45 or more favourites for PR councillors’ positions and as many ward councillors as planned this weekend, due to disputes and appeals still being attended to.

Party insiders alluded to Nkadimeng being likely to be retained as Polokwane Executive Mayor, while Mphe was seemingly receiving an overwhelming support for the district position.

According to information Sammy Selamo-lela and Solly Pheedi are apparently front-runners in Blouberg sub-region, while Paulina Makgato and Edward Paya are putting up a fight in Molemole sub-region and Ivy Phaahla and Nakedi Sibanda in Lepelle-Nkumpi sub-region.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

>>observer.yolande@gmail.com