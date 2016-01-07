New Managing Director for Leda

The appointment of seasoned administrator Ben Mphahlele as Managing Director of Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda) is perceived to end uncertainty among the staff component over a position that has been vacant for nine months. It is further believed to accelerate economic development and job creation initiatives in Limpopo as per institution mandate.

The seat has been vacant since March last year upon Lesley Masia’s departure.

Mphahlele’s new responsibility is expected to entail increasing the role and contribution of Leda in the economic development of the province and leading it to self-sustainability and the maintenance of its status as Limpopo’s super agency of choice.

Mphahlele boasts a long career in banking and public sector administration in South Africa, including senior positions within banking groups and government, it was learnt.

Leda Board Chairperson Mofasi Lekota was quoted to have expressed the belief that Mphahlele’s experience would assist in providing the much needed leadership in implementing the provincial government’s plans to improve the quality of lives of the people of Limpopo. “The Board is happy that we have found an individual with the skill, the capacity and commitment to contribute towards the economic development of Limpopo.

“We are confident that he and his senior leadership team are well positioned to continue with the successful implementation of the agency’s strategy of leading the economic development and job creation initiatives of (the) Limpopo province,” Lekota said.

He further commented that the position would allow Mphahlele the opportunity to use his experience to lead the agency through very challenging years ahead, adding that his ascendance to the position came at a time when the province was faced with good opportunities to reduce poverty through job creation, economic growth and development of small and medium enterprises.

In thanking the Board and government for the confidence in him, Mphahlele was quoted stating that joining the agency provided him with the opportunity to, together with the team at Leda, effectively advance government’s mandate of economic development, improvement in the levels of employment and reduction of poverty.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

Photo: Newly appointed Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda) Managing Director Ben Mpha­hlele.