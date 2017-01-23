New Director-General to be announced soon

The name of the new Director-General of the province may be revealed within the next day or two. The Provincial Executive Council is set to meet this week and an announcement may be expected soon thereafter.

The incumbent of the post advertised in August last year will earn a hefty pay cheque of R1 656 618 and in turn is expected to have obtained a post-graduate qualification, have eight to ten years’ experience at senior management level and display strategic capability and leadership in people management and empowerment, programme and project management, financial management, change management, computer literacy, knowledge management, service delivery innovation, problem solving and analysis, client orientation and customer focus, communication, public service knowledge, negotiation skills, policy formulation, analytic thinking and honesty and integrity. Personal attributes required are assertiveness, being self-driven, a team player and innovativeness.

The successful candidate will be the Director General and Accounting Officer responsible for overseeing the administration of provincial and national legislation, coordinate the preparation and initiation of provincial legislation, ensure that the provincial administration has the necessary capacity in terms of governance, policies, business processes and systems, manage performance of the provincial administration, monitor and evaluate service delivery and governance in the province. The person is also to develop and oversee the implementation of policy and planning in the province, strengthen intra- and inter-governmental relations as well as international relations and provide corporate management of the Office of the Premier. It will be expected from the incumbent to maintain high quality standards in the output and encourage others to meet similar standards and manage allocated resources, both human and capital, effectively, economically and efficiently.

The position has been filled in an acting capacity by Nape Nchabeleng since October 2015 following the retirement of Phuti Pheme, who was also acting since October 2013. Prior to him the position was filled by Rachel Molepo-Modipa, who was suspended in October 2013. Her dismissal was later declared “unfair” by the General Public Sector Service Sectoral Bargaining Council.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

