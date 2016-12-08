National chain launches SA’s biggest ever ‘Win a Car’ competition

Shoppers stand a chance to win one of 150 Volkswagen Up! cars over the Festive Season, with the first draw that took place on 28 November and the last on 24 December.

In a media release, Shoprite Checkers Spokesperson Adele Kruger-Taljaard says this is the biggest car giveaway to ever take place in South Africa with a minimum of five customers winning a car every day while the promotion is running.

To enter, customers only need to spend R100 or more at their nearest Shoprite or Checkers supermarket. Customers who buy any one of 29 participating products will also qualify for an entry. Participating products can be found in the clearly marked Win a Car displays at the end of the shopping aisles in stores.

“Preparations for the festive season always start months in advance to ensure Shoprite and Checkers customers get the very best products at the most affordable prices. This year we wanted to do even more to thank our 29 million loyal customers for their support and we have pulled out all the stops in order to host South Africa’s biggest car giveaway ever. Over the next few weeks, 150 customers will each drive away in a brand new car, simply because they shopped at one of the nearly 700 Checkers and Shoprite stores across South Africa,” explained Neil Schreuder, Marketing Director for Shoprite Checkers.

Qualifying customers will receive a printed till slip entry at the check-out counter. To enter, they need to write their details on the till slip and drop it into the competition box at the store entrance. Those who wish to retain their till slips may opt to rather enter via the USSD code which is printed on the till slip.

Customers will receive a maximum of two entries every time they buy and there is no limit on how many times they may enter.

Customers are also encouraged to look out for the car cut-out entry box in-stores for details on how to qualify for a bonus entry via social media.

Winners will be drawn and contacted on a daily basis. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, interested parties can visit www.checkers.co.za or www.shoprite.co.za.

Story: MARKI FRANKEN

>>marki.observer@gmail.com

Featured phot0: Shoprite and Checkers is giving away 150 brand new VW Up! cars this Festive Season. (photo supplied)