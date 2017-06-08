MTN Limpopo reaches out to primary school

Learners at Tloukolobe Primary School were surprised by a visit from MTN Limpopo as part of the company’s Y’ello Care initiative last Thursday.

Y’ello Care is MTN’s annual staff volunteer programme that runs from 1 to 21 June every year and has investing in education as its focus. During this time, employees take time out of their busy schedules to make a positive difference in the communities where they operate.

According to a media release, MTN Limpopo has decided to reach out to Tloukolobe Primary School, situated in Ga-Mamabolo, Turfloop, because there are so many vulnerable children attending this school.

The school appeared on MTN Limpopo’s radar when they recently won a computer laboratory sponsored by MTN in the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Baswa la Meetse, Youth in Water, competition. The competition is aimed at recognising the role of learners in awareness campaigns related to water and sanitation, promotes health and hygiene, stimulates the interest of youth in water related careers, and promotes cultural diversity, says Sibongile Makgoka, MTN Foundation Champion in the Limpopo Region.

MTN employees joined forces with the MTN Foundation and visited Tloukolobe to reach out and hand over 200 pairs of school shoes to help learners weather the cold this winter. Learners who have to travel 5 km or more to school every day received bicycles from the MTN volunteers and a total of 25 bicycles were given away, complete with safety gear.

Employees of MTN Rightsource and CCI, affiliates of MTN that run the company’s call centres, donated sanitary products to the Grade 7 girls. Polokwane call centre employees Emely Monyeki, Sibongile Makgoka and Khomotso Maja conducted a Girl Talk Workshop with the help of a professional nurse who answered questions about puberty and health.

Story: MARKI FRANKEN

