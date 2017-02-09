Moosa kidnapping suspects rearrested on more charges

Samuel Kubo, Elias Masilo Gafane and Nyambeni Benny Mudau are all behind bars again after they allegedly used their time out on bail in the case of alleged kidnapping of Anisah Moosa last year, to continue with their criminal activities.

Limpopo Hawks Spokesperson Matimba Maluleke indicated that murder, attempted murder, attempted cash-in-transit and kidnapping among others will be added to their charge sheets.

The Mankweng Regional Court issued a warrant of arrest for Kubo and Gafane after they failed to show for court on 18 January. While a manhunt for Kubo and Gafane commenced, Mudau was summoned to attend court again on Tuesday after which the case was postponed to 27 February.

“Investigations led the Hawks Police to Jane Furse Police Station where Gafane was detained on charges of attempted cash-in-transit robbery, possession of suspected stolen vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm. Further investigations led the Hawks to Mmakau Police Station in North West where Kubo was found to have been detained following his arrest on cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Maluleke yesterday (Wednesday) said.

Kubo and Gafane appeared in court with Mudau and the trio were detained until their next court appearance.

The trio was granted R10 000 bail on 19 May last year only to see Kubo and Gafane being rearrested in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder after an incident at Apel Spar during December 2015. They appeared in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail of

R5 000 each on 25 May. Soon after their release Gafane was arrested again in Tzaneen and released on bail of R1 000 by the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft by false pretence.

The suspects might also be linked to a second kidnapping incident in which two members of one family were allegedly kidnapped in Letsitele.

Story: RC Myburgh

