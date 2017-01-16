Matrics up for hearings

The Department of Basic Education intends appealing the interdict granted by the Thohoyandou High Court to New Era College in Malamulele, who lodged an application to compel the Department and the Limpopo Department of Education to release the results of its matric candidates.

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department will be attending a meeting in Polokwane today and more information will be available by late afternoon.

Results were withheld as investigations are still underway following the leakage of the Mathematics 2 paper during the final National Senior Certificate matric exams in November last year.

The Provincial Examinations Irregularities Committee (PEIC) convened hearings for the implicated learners from Giyani High School last Tuesday and all learners presented themselves to the hearing.

“The hearings for all implicated learners will be completed in the next two weeks and thereafter the final recommendations will be presented to the National Examinations Irregularities Committee for ratification,” Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said last week in a press statement. Mhlanga however later said the department was not able to proceed with the arrangements for the hearings at New Era College as the latter had lodged an application for the Department of Education to release the results of the New Era candidates in all their other subjects except Mathematics.

The results of all subjects of certain candidates from Giyani High School, New Era College and High Quality Independent High School were blocked pending the outcome of the full investigation. The department is committed to ensuring that these investigations together with the hearings are concluded at the earliest, to ensure that learners can continue with their future plans. The investigation involves the Police, the PEIC and the Hawks.

Disciplinary hearings for learners from High Quality Independent High School who are also suspected of cheating in the National Senior Certificate examinations last year began on Thursday.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

