Matrics receive awards, say farewell

Grade 12 learners of Mitchell House were honoured at a prize giving ceremony in the school’s theatre on Monday evening. Mitchell House Headmaster, Andrew Cook welcomed the Grade 12s, educators and some parents where after former learner of the school and now a Chartered Accountant, Shumani Nembudani delivered a short address.

Awards were made for the best performance in Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Business Studies, Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Sciences and Sepedi. The Khetan Vallabh Science Trophy for the highest Grade 12 Science mark went to Tshepo Ramakgopa.

Academic full colours were presented to Lebo Mabitsela, while half colours were awarded to Caitlin Benjamin, Kgoao Mametja, Thakgatso Ntsoane, Thato Ramara and Mose Kekana. The Honours Award went to Tshepo Ramakgopa.

Certificates of Achievement were awarded to Moses Kunuto and Armand Viljoen of the Enrichment Centre.

The Junior Sportswoman and Junior Sportsman of the Year were Hlogi Manaka and Rori Moloko, respectively while Tumi Moloko and Nicholas Jansen were the Senior Sportswoman and Senior Sportsman of the Year, respectively.

Kgoao Mametja received the Drama Award, while Tshepo Khoabane was the Most Improved Pupil. Thakgatso Ntsoane received the Unobtrusive Award and Caitlin Benjamin received the Diligence Award.

The John Harman Award for Sportmanship was awarded to Tebatso Madisha and Kgoao Mametja received the John Hudson Trophy for the learner who most exemplified the spirit and ethos of Mitchell House College.

Lebo Mabitsela was the Best All Round Grade 12 Pupil of the Year and the Dux Award went to Tshepo Ramakgopa.

Outgoing Headboy and Headgirl, Nicholas Jansen and Lebo Mabitsela delivered their short valediction speeches where after the 2017 matrics each received a farewell ring and left the venue to a standing ovation.

Story and photos: BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com