Matlala road cleared, reports of unrest elsewhere

Apr 07, 2017, 07:42 am

While the Matlala road at Ext 76 has been cleared by Police after earlier protests, unconfirmed information was received of roads in Seshego as well as the N1 North to Louis Trichardt being blockaded this morning (Friday).
Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that the Matlala road had been cleared and was safe to be utilised by motorists. Residents reportedly embarked on protest action over water shortages and the road was blocked and passing vehicles allegedly pelted with stones earlier this morning.
Unconfirmed information was also received about the road at the Seshego traffic circle as well as the N1 North to Louis Trichardt being blockaded and vehicles thrown with stones.

Story: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

