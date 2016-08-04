Massa joins Baroka Football Club

Baroka Football Club have strengthened their striking force with the acquisition of Ugandan international and former Bloemfontein Celtic and University of Pretoria Football Club striker Geoffrey Massa on a two year deal.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Morgan Mammilla they are glad to have Massa in the team and are looking forward to work with him. “He is a good player and he will do well. We are looking for more hungry players and he is a hungry player when you compare him to other strikers. It is time for him to prove that he can play because he wasn’t playing regularly at Celtic. He is captain of his national team and said he wants to play because all players are looking up to him,” Mammilla said.

Massa began his career in 2004 with Police Football Club in the Ugandan Premier League before moving to Egypt side Al-Masry Club in 2005.

He played three years in Egypt before moving in 2008 to Jomo Cosmos, where he played 14 games and scored one goal. In 2008 he left the team to return to Egypt and sign a contract with Itesalat Football Club. In 2011 Massa joined Telsim Super League club in Turkey and left the club in 2013 to join University of Pretoria Football Club.

Story: Herbert Rachuene

>>herbert@mailbox.co.za