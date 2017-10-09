Marné is Miss Polokwane Observer Cover Girl

Marné Thompson, a Grade 12 learner at Hoërskool Piet Potgieter in Mokopane beat 74 other entrants to be crowned Miss Polokwane Observer Cover Girl during the pageant final held at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World on Saturday evening.

Marné showed all the qualities of a good model – interesting looks, a great level of confidence on the ramp and answering every question from the judging panel with aplomb.

She succeeds Ronnel Homu from Hoërskool Merensky who won the title last year when she was in Grade 11. Marne was runner-up in the 16 to 25 year category of the Polokwane’s Top Model 2017 contest held in March this year.

Marné’s mother, Marieta spoke on her behalf and said her daughter was elated to have won the title and is looking forward to be an ambassador for Polokwane Observer. She reportedly said she never expected to win. “It was a tough competition but I am happy to have won the title,’ Marné was quoted to have said.

The other category winners are Cassey-Lee Butler, Little Miss Polokwane Observer 4-6 years, Mathapelo Kekana, Little Miss Polokwane Observer, 7-9 years and Refilwe Malatji, Miss Polokwane Observer, 13 to 15 years.

Story & photo: Herbert Rachuene

>>herbert.observer@gmail.com