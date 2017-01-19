Mark Scott-Crossley in custody

Mark Scott-Crossley, the man implicated in an alleged attempted murder outside Hoedspruit on 14 December was arrested in Pretoria after he handed himself over to Police yesterday (Wednesday).

Provincial Police Head of Corporate Communication Motlafela Mojapelo said Scott-Crossly will be transported to Hoedspruit to face a charge of attempted murder after an alleged attack on an employee of an animal rehabilitation centre Silence Mabunda who was reportedly run over twice by a 4×4 vehicle outside Hoedspruit on 14 December. Mojapelo was not sure when he would appear in court.

A day prior to his arrest Police were still searching for Scott-Crossley. Mojapelo indicated last week that Scott-Crossly’s attorney allegedly approached the Hoedspruit Police Station last Thursday to arrange for bail application. “Once the suspect is brought in, he will be arrested and processed like any other suspect. Whereas we are aware of the suspect’s rights in terms of bail application, no process will be overlooked for purposes of giving any individual preferential treatment,” Mojapelo then said.

Early in December Mojapelo announced that the Police were searching for Scott-Crossly after the alleged incident involving Mabunda.

Scott-Crossly made international headlines in 2004 after he threw a former employee, Nelson Chisale in a lion camp. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2005 but he turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein who substituted his murder conviction into five years imprisonment because the prosecution had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Chisale was still alive when he was thrown among the lions.

He served his sentence in the Barberton Maximum Security Prison and was released on parole in August 2008 after which he reportedly returned to his farm outside Hoedspruit.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Mark Scott-Crossly handed himself over to the Police yesterday (Wednesday), more than a month since being wanted for an alleged incident of attempted murder outside Hoedspruit. (Photo: Internet)