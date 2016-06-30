Mankweng residents march against crime

Memorandums handed to representatives of the Mankweng Police Station and Magistrate’s Court by indignant residents of Mankweng on Friday made clear that they are fed-up with the current crime situation in the area.

Living with crime on a daily basis is just too much for residents who demanded that authorities take immediate action against especially housebreaking, theft and the availability of the drug nyaope in the township. The peaceful march organised by a local crime fighting organisation, Motswikitswiki saw at least 600 hundred residents supporting its demands for action.

Motswikitswiki Chairperson Tebogo Matsetela said the group acts like Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Mankweng and surrounds and has intensified its operations as crime is getting out of hand. “The availability of nyaope and the usage thereof is problematic. Drugs lead to crime and we need answers to our questions,” Matsetela said.

He added that the memorandum addresses issues such as an increase in housebreaking, the closing of illegal shebeens, the granting of bail and disappearance of dockets. “We regularly help the Police in apprehending suspects. We even provide the evidence such as drugs or stolen property only to see the same suspect roaming the streets the following day,” Matsetela said, adding that they demand immediate action by the Police by intensifying their crime prevention strategy and patrols at night.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said it all starts with unemployment. “Government is failing in their efforts to create jobs which leaves the unemployed no other choice but to turn to crime. And once they are introduced to nyaope they continue their criminal agenda in order to buy more drugs,” he said.

Some businesses were closed until 13:00 on Friday as they were also invited to join the march.

Prior to the march commencing from the community hall convicted criminal Nico Rasefate addressed residents saying that crime should be fought at the root thereof. “It is not worth it. I was released in 2010 after spending several years in jail for various offences such as theft and housebreaking. I am struggling to get a job because of my criminal record and I now have to come out so that people know who I am and that have been rehabilitated. As a criminal you are not only cheating yourself but also the community,” he said.

Mankweng Police Spokesperson Mosima Mokgaba confirmed receipt of the memorandum. “We are looking forward to respond to the memorandum. We were given seven days to do so. The Police in the past embarked on efforts to decrease criminal activities in the area by engaging with community members, embarking on crime prevention campaigns and by intensifying patrols,” she said. Mokgaba added that they would work hand in hand with other involved parties to limit criminal activities in Mankweng and surrounding areas.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

Featured photo: Mankweng residents about to embark on their peaceful march to Mankweng Police Station and Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Friday to demand action against escalating crime in the area.