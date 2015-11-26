Two arrested after mall shooting

More than ten suspects might have been involved in the robbery and shooting incident at Savannah Mall yesterday (Wednesday) in which a security guard, David Makgoba was killed.

Two suspects were arrested minutes after the incident and are being questioned by Police.

Polokwane Police Head of Communication Ntobeng Phala confirmed the arrest of the two suspects at the taxi drop-off zone just outside the mall’s premises in Thabo Mbeki Street.

“The two suspects were arrested after Police noticed them among other commuters waiting for a taxi to the Central Business District. They had striking similarities to those seen on the surveillance camera footage of the mall,” Phala said.

He added that Police are still in the process of questioning the duo. Should investigations positively link them to the incident, they will be formerly charged and booked to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court within 48 hours, Phala informed.

Debbie Mouton, owner of the store hit by the robbers said the store will remain closed for the duration of today (Thursday). “We are currently taking stock to determine our exact loss during the incident,” she said, adding that she would prefer talking about the incident at a later stage.

Savannah Mall Marketing Manager Karen Botha said thorough investigation of the security camera footage last night revealed that more than ten suspects may have been involved.

“The suspects entered the mall from different entrances and mingled with shoppers before suddenly moving in on the jewellery store. After collecting several bags of jewellery they also terrorised a client who was making her way to the door when she saw what was happening. Makgoba who was on his lunch break at the time rushed to the client’s aid but was shot in the chest during a struggle that ensued,” Botha said.

As the suspects fled the mall another shot was fired through the window of an empty store, according to Botha. She said three vehicles were used as getaway vehicles, a Toyota Hilux, Corsa bakkie and BMW, all white in colour.

“We would like to extend our gratitude towards to Polokwane Police for excellent service during the ordeal. They were amazing in their job at the scene and the arrest soon after the incident. We have already received calls from members of the community who wish to make a donation to the family of Makgoba who died a hero,” Botha said, adding that people interested in making a donation should visit the mall management office.

She confirmed that one of the bags of stolen jewellery was also recovered. “All stores are open except for the jewellery store. We can assure shoppers that we are in the process to heighten all security measures to avoid similar incidents in future and especially during the Festive Season,” Botha said.

Story: RC Myburgh

Photo: A photo of David Makgoba is placed near to the spot on the upper level of Savannah Mall where he died yesterday.