Long day of merriment at Mall of the North

Father Christmas, elves, sugar plum fairies, a choir singing beautiful carols and significantly extended shopping hours with great deals on offer turned 15 December 2016 into a day filled with Christmas joy at Mall of the North.

Stores at Mall of the North only closed their doors at 21:00 and gave shoppers ample time to do their Christmas shopping before most people’s holidays officially started on 16 December, the Day of Reconciliation.

While the adults did their shopping, the elves and a face painting clown at Mall of the North’s Kids Club ensured that the young ones were kept busy. Children were also able to sit on Father Christmas’ lap and have their photos taken while whispering their greatest wishes into his ear. A colouring competition that started on 1 December and ended on 31 December ensured hours of concentration as each participant did his best to win the prize, a R200 voucher from Toys R Us. The winners were Lesedi Dikgale in the category three to six years, Mahlogonolo Ditoto in the category six to eight years, and Biyanique Erwee in the category nine to 11 years.

Capricorn FM joined in the fun by broadcasting directly from the mall’s Game Court where all the entertainment activities were set up’ while the Salvation Army Brass Band played Christmas Carols at mall entrances.

Mall of the North also entertained 60 Children from the Polokwane Welfare Complex for the day. They started off with fun rides and then moved on to Cappuccinos Mall of the North where a delicious meal of pizza and cold drinks waited on them.

The group made their way to Game Court where they had their pictures taken with Father Christmas, their faces painted and where they received gift bags from Cell C. They also enjoyed meeting Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey Giraffe and Mall of the North mascot Tshukudu the rhino.

Mall of the North’s special guests each received a delicious piece of cake and a balloon before they went home, tired but happy thanks to sponsors Cappuccinos, Wild Fair Fun Rides, Toys R Us and Cell C.

The evening’s shopping was spiced up by the sweet sounds of Tchaikovsky as the Sugar Plum Fairies from The Universe of Rhythm and Dance Company, trained and choreographed by Jouney-Anne Steenkamp, enthralled with their delicate steps and the Capricorn Choir added a special festive feeling with their performance. The fairies’ make-up was sponsored and done by MAC Foschini Mall of the North.

“We are very happy with the success of the day and our festive season statistics,” says Mall of the North General Manager, Sumari de Ridder.

“We had 43 530 feet in the mall on 15 December and 8 743 976 throughout the year and 1 037 965 in December. We are looking forward to the opening of H&M in April as well as all the other exciting offerings throughout the year.”

Story and photos: Mall of the North treated children from the Polokwane Welfare Complex to a day of fun, including delicious chocolate cake.