Local golfers compete on the greens

Golfers from the province competed in two different golf competitions played simultaneously at the Polokwane Golf Club recently.

The first tournament was a Club Day won by Mpho Makhado who managed to collect 41 points. Second was Andries du Plessis with 38 points. Belinda Schutte proved to male golfers that the sport was not only for men when she took third place with 37 points.

Les Cook made the jackpot lucky draw at holes three, four, five and 18 but none of the golfers managed to win. The jackpot was standing at 1 330 units but only 1 064 units were payable.

In the second tournament, Fred Kloppers finished first with 37 points on a count in while Willie Opperman claimed second position with 37 points on a count out. Dirk Botha settled for third place as he finished with 33 points.

Louis Opperman made the jackpot lucky draw at holes three, six, seven and nine but there was no winner. The jackpot was standing at 1 190 units.

Story and photos: ENDY SENYATSI

>>endy@observer.co.za