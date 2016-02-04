Limpopo’s third solar plant in operation soon

Limpopo is soon to increase its footprint as supplier to the national power grid when the province’s third solar plant, currently still under construction, is put into operation.

The Tom Burke Solar Park will be situated on the farm Klipfontein 31LQ in the Lephalale municipal area just 5 km south of the Botswana border. The solar plant covers an area of 148 hectares and makes use of solar photovoltaic technology that will provide 66 megawatt to the national power grid.

Construction started during the third quarter of 2015 and the plant should be in operation during the second quarter of this year. The estimated lifespan of the equipment deployed is 20 years.

According to the developer of the plant, Tobivox (Pty) Ltd the plant will be connected to the Eskom 132kV/22kV substation through a step-up station located on the same farm. There will therefore be no need to build further power lines traversing other properties or to acquire servitude rights.

The developer claims the plant will provide enough energy to service 38 000 households and that it will be to the direct advantage of a number of adjoining communities.

The Witkop Energy Farm located near Kuschke Agricultural School and Soutpan Solar Park two kilometres from Vivo are already in production and jointly provide 58 megawatt to the national power grid, enough energy to provide for approximately 50 000 rural households. The two plants were constructed at a cost of R1,5 billion each by M&M Energy of Italy.

Local estate agent Reynier Stroebel of Property for All Estate Agency was instrumental in the identification and procurement of the land on behalf of M&M Energy, with which he has been associated since 2010. “I was introduced to the company after a visitor to the 2010 soccer event realised South Africa’s potential for the generation of solar energy and requested my assistance to be part of this great project,” Stroebel informed Polokwane Observer in an exclusive interview.

Story: BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: The solar plant at Witkop near Kuschke Agricultural School.