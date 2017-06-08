 full screen background image
Thatcher Malesa, SANBS-Limpopo Enrolled Nurse, assists Onica Letsoalo who donated blood for the 25th time.
Limpopo Toyota helps keep blood levels steady

Jun 08, 2017, 09:55 am

Employees of Limpopo Toyota did their part to keep local and national blood supply levels steady during a donor drive held by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) Limpopo in the dealership’s showroom on Tuesday.
The SANBS Limpopo team set out with a target of 14 units and managed to acquire 13 units during the two hour session.
Various employees stated that they donate blood for the sole purpose of helping to save people’s lives. Lynette van Alleman, Administrator at the company, said her reason for donating was that she had started while still at school and never stopped. She donated her 55th unit during the clinic.
Onica Letsoalo, General Worker, felt more than happy to donate for the 25th time while Ursula Niemandt, Warranty Clerk, said her members of her family had received blood on numerous occasions and she felt it is her duty to donate.
Donor clinics will be held at BB Auto Polo­kwane and the South African Police Service today (Thursday).

Story and photos: THINUS DU TOIT
>>thinus@observer.co.za

Lynette van Alleman is full of smiles as she hasn’t stopped donating since her school days and reached the 55 unit mark on Tuesday.

Isaac Mothapo, SANBS-Limpopo Donor Care Attendant, assists private donor Noah Diago during the preliminary tests.

Amanda Pretorius, Cashier, donating her 12th unit because she wants to help persons in need of blood.

Bianca Holder, Service Administrator and third time donor.

Belinda Swanepoel, Limpopo Toyota New Vehicles Sales Representative, and Jolandi Visser, Receptionist, keep each other company during their donor session.

